Wendy’s spending $30 million on smaller, tastier chicken

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Wendy’s says it is investing millions of dollars in smaller chickens that will increase the flavor and tenderness of its sandwiches.

“The quality of our food sets us apart from everyone else,” said Todd Penegor, president and CEO at Wendy’s in a press release. “We’re making this change because we’ve seen that smaller birds provide a big benefit for our customers who deserve to eat the most tender and juicy chicken.”

According to the release, the fast-food company will be spending $30 million to implement a change to smaller birds across all Wendy’s restaurants.

But don’t worry Wendy’s chicken sandwich fans, the company says the sizes will remain the same.

