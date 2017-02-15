Thieves steal guns from Bartow pawn shop, more firearms on Bay area streets

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Thieves hit yet another Tampa Bay area store and once again, more stolen guns are now out on the streets.

The most recent case took place at the Bartow Jewelry & Pawn store on East Main Street.

Investigators said four people broke into the store and stole a handful of long guns, including an AR-15, and handguns.

A man who works at the store said the group had been there several times before and knew exactly what they were looking for.

It’s the latest in a series of burglaries that began in May of 2016.

More than 200 guns were already out on the streets of the Tampa Bay area before this latest stolen batch.

Investigators believe many of the thieves come from the Orlando area and target Bay area stores. They also believe thieves could be changing their strategies and instead of targeting gun stores, they could now be zeroing in on pawn shops.

Back in November, there was the most brazen smash-and-grab burglary of them all.

Thugs drove an SUV through the glass of Tampa Arms, got out, and cleaned out the place.

One of those stolen guns was used to kill 27-year-old Kendra Lewis, a mother of two small children. She was shot in the face in front of her five-year-old daughter in the Orlando area. The gun was later found in the car of two teens busted in Polk County.

A week later, a pair of burglars crashed through a window at Florida Gun Supply in Inverness and stole handguns, a rifle and shot gun. In all, they got away with 15 guns worth $7,000.

Just last month, thieves stole more than four dozen guns from a Lakeland gun shop that had been burglarized once before.

Deputies responded to Guns Galore for the second time in as many weeks.

At least 46 handguns were stolen from the glass display cases near the front door of the business. K9 deputies searched the area, but were not able to find any suspects.

At least three other gun stores were also hit in Polk County. Crooks made off with two dozen guns in Pasco County.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd doesn’t just have a stern warning for would-be thieves, but also for store owners who aren’t doing all they can to make sure their firearms are secure.

He wants to make sure they put bars on windows, have 24 hour surveillance cameras, cages, and safes.

Extra security is not required by law, but Judd and some lawmakers want to see that changed.