Tampa police searching for missing 78-year-old woman

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman who left home Wednesday morning.

Police said Oneida Fabre, 78, was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. on North Willow Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black pants.  She is 5’3” and approximately 150 pounds.

Fabre does not speak English and is not familiar with the area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

