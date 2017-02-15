Suspect sought in Tampa ATM skimmer placement

Credit: Tampa Crime Stoppers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A male was caught on surveillance footage placing a card skimming device on an ATM machine, according to Tampa police.

Investigators released two images of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying and capturing the man accused of placing a skimming device on an ATM machine at the GTE Financial Credit Union on Feb 11 on Dale Mabry Highway.

Officials said the device was placed on the machine around 2 p.m. and was discovered after a customer drove to the ATM and felt “resistance when they inserted their card into the card reader,” according to a police media release.

The suspect is described as a male in his late 20’s to mid 30’s with brown hair. Investigators do not know what type of vehicle the suspect was driving at the time.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in this case.  Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477)

