St. Pete police: Man stole vehicle with 1-year-old baby inside

(Source: St. Petersburg Police)
(Source: St. Petersburg Police)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for a man they said stole a vehicle with a one-year-old girl in the backseat.

A father drove home to 39th Street South with his daughter in her car seat at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said he left the engine running in the driveway while he went inside to place the mail in the home.

A man got out of a white car and jumped into the man’s SUV and drove off with the child still in her car seat in the back.

The suspect discarded the SUV approximately two blocks away and quickly got back into the car he was following.

The child was not hurt in the incident.

Police are searching for two men, in their late teens or early 20’s, and the four-door white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 893-7780 or text SPPD and the tip to TIP411.

