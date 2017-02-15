Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Prep

Nutty Fruit Squares
Ingredients
plastic wrap
2 cups Publix GreenWise organic dried apricots
1 cup Publix GreenWise organic raw cashews
3/4 cup all-natural peanut butter
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 scoop Publix GreenWise vanilla whey protein powder
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 cup Publix GreenWise organic old-fashioned oats
1/3 cup Publix GreenWise organic dried cranberries
1/4 cup Publix GreenWise raw sunflower seeds (or flaxseeds)
1/4 cup toasted wheat germ
Steps
- Line a 9×9-inch baking dish with plastic wrap, overhanging each side.
- Combine apricots, cashews, peanut butter, maple syrup, whey protein, and vanilla extract in a food processor. Process until desired consistency.
- Remove mixture and place in medium bowl; stir in oats, cranberries, sunflower seeds, and wheat germ to form a dough consistency. Press mixture into prepared baking dish.
- Refrigerate at least 30 minutes or until firm. Cut into 12 squares.
Berry PB Protein Smoothie
Ingredients
3 cups low-fat milk
1 (10-oz) bag frozen strawberries (or mixed berries)
1 tablespoon (or 1 scoop) vanilla whey protein
2 tablespoons reduced-fat peanut (or almond) butter
1 tablespoon honey
Steps
- Place all ingredients in blender; blend until smooth.
- Pour into serving glasses and serve.