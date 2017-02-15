Pokemon Go introduces 80 new Pokemon around the world

(WFLA) — Niantic, Inc. and The Pokémon Company International said they are adding 80 new Pokémon to the popular Pokémon GO app.
Reportedly, the Pokémon included are from the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games. Chikorita, Cyndaquil and Totodile are some of the iconic characters included.
In the game, Pokémon will appear “in the wild” as players explore their neighborhoods and cities to catch Pokémon.
The latest app update also introduces a new encounter gameplay, new Evolution items, two new Berries and expanded outfit and accessory options for their Trainer avatars.
Players can expect to see the update later this week.
For more social media and digital news, stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.