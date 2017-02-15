Officials change recommendation for HPV vaccination

(WFLA) — The CDC and the ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) recently announced a change in their recommendations for the HPV vaccine.

Officials said now those who get the vaccine before they turn 15 years old, they will only need two doses of the vaccine rather than three. Those who receive the vaccine after age 15 will still need three doses.

Dr. Jill Hechtman said the target age to receive the vaccine is around 11 or 12 years old.

The recommendation change was made after reviewing clinical data that showed the response rate to the vaccine was as good or better with just the two vaccines in this age population.

Officials said they also hope to improve compliance with the change.

