Officials change recommendation for HPV vaccination

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO

(WFLA) — The CDC and the ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) recently announced a change in their recommendations for the HPV vaccine.

Officials said now those who get the vaccine before they turn 15 years old, they will only need two doses of the vaccine rather than three. Those who receive the vaccine after age 15 will still need three doses.

Dr. Jill Hechtman said the target age to receive the vaccine is around 11 or 12 years old.

The recommendation change was made after reviewing clinical data that showed the response rate to the vaccine was as good or better with just the two vaccines in this age population.

Officials said they also hope to improve compliance with the change.

Catch Dr. Jill Hechtman on WFLA News Channel 8 every Wednesday at 4 p.m.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s