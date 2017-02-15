Officials change recommendation for HPV vaccination

(WFLA) — The CDC and the ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) recently announced a change in their recommendations for the HPV vaccine.
Officials said now those who get the vaccine before they turn 15 years old, they will only need two doses of the vaccine rather than three. Those who receive the vaccine after age 15 will still need three doses.
Dr. Jill Hechtman said the target age to receive the vaccine is around 11 or 12 years old.
The recommendation change was made after reviewing clinical data that showed the response rate to the vaccine was as good or better with just the two vaccines in this age population.
Officials said they also hope to improve compliance with the change.
Catch Dr. Jill Hechtman on WFLA News Channel 8 every Wednesday at 4 p.m.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.