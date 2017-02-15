Manatee commissioners expected to vote on controversial phosphate mine

People picketed outside the Manatee County Commission meeting on Wednesday.
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County commissioners are expected to vote on a controversial new phosphate mine on Wednesday.

Mosaic wants permission to create a new phosphate mine on a 3,600 acre property in Myakka City. The phosphate mine would be adjacent to an existing mine.

Officials say the mining wouldn’t begin for a few years. The mining operation would exist for about 30 years and then the wetlands will be restored and protected.

Residents packed into a Manatee County Commission meeting Wednesday to voice their opinions while protesters held signs outside.

Many neighbors and local residents have expressed concern about Mosaic’s plans. They have environmental concerns, with many citing the recent sinkhole incident that sent millions of gallons of radioactive water into the aquifer in Mulberry.

Mosaic officials said unlike the facility in Mulberry, this is a mining operation, so it’s not possible to have the same mishap in Myakka City.

Over the past few weeks, commissioners have spent hours listening to public comment, with a large majority of speakers against the project.

On Wednesday, commissioners spent the morning questioning Mosaic officials.

