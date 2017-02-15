Girl, 11, with Asperger’s Syndrome missing from her Hillsborough home

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
Jenna Irmler, age 11, is missing.
Jenna Irmler, age 11, is missing.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing girl who has Asperger’s Syndrome.

11-year-old Jenna Irmler was discovered missing at 5 am on Wednesday when her parents went to check on her.

She was last seen by her parents at 9 on Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office believes the teen left her residence.

The family lives in the Bloomingdale area.

Jenna Irmler is 5′ 2″ tall, she weighs 130 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, and black sweatpants that have a pink stripe on the side.

Anyone with information about Irmler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s