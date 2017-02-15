Girl, 11, with Asperger’s Syndrome missing from her Hillsborough home

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing girl who has Asperger’s Syndrome.

11-year-old Jenna Irmler was discovered missing at 5 am on Wednesday when her parents went to check on her.

She was last seen by her parents at 9 on Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office believes the teen left her residence.

The family lives in the Bloomingdale area.

Jenna Irmler is 5′ 2″ tall, she weighs 130 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, and black sweatpants that have a pink stripe on the side.

Anyone with information about Irmler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

