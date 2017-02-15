As a lifelong storyteller turned manned submersible pilot Erika Bergman is a passionate ocean explorer. She studied chemical oceanography at the University of Washington while working as a diesel engineer aboard the tall ship S/V Lady Washington and a steam ship engineer aboard the S/S Virginia V. Since then she has worked as a submersible pilot for exploration, research and filmmaking. Erika is the editor of OpenExplorer.com, a site dedicated to supporting and curating a new era of connected, citizen exploration. She is also the co-founder of GEECs, Girls Engineering and Exploration Counselors, providing a network of engineering camps to girls around the world.

