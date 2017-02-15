Dogs rescued from Korean meat farm up for adoption at Tampa Humane Society on Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dogs rescued from a Korean dog meat farm will be available for adoption from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay on Friday.

Billy, Banjo, Bambi, Alphie, Jenna and Zoe are available.

Those interested in adopting the dogs must go to the shelter. Adoptions are on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Humane Society notes that the dogs have specific needs and require a level of care that may be too much for some families. Adoptions are approved or denied based on the discretion of staff.

