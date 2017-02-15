Customized Weight Loss Program at Publix

Publix Dietitian Services provides food and nutrition advice right where customers need it the most: at the grocery store. When trying to achieve weight loss, it’s a misconception that you are unable to eat the foods you enjoy. Our in-store dietitians are here to help you make the best food purchase decisions right in-store, and learn how to make better choices without sacrificing flavor to achieve your weight loss goals.

To learn more about Publix Dietitian Service, visit us at publix.com/dietitianservices or the location that’s nearest you:

– Publix at Winthrop Town Center in Riverview (Jamie Stolarz, MS, RDN, LDN)
– Publix at the Shoppes at Boot Ranch in Palm Harbor (Anastasia Kyriakopoulos, RDN, LDN)
– Publix at Northeast Park Shopping Center in St. Petersburg (Megan Rose, RDN, LDN)
– Publix at the Shoppes at New Tampa in Wesley Chapel (Holly Long, RDN, LDN)

