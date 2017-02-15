Clearwater principal responds to decision on no daddy, no dance

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA) – Eisenhower Elementary School’s principal said Wednesday afternoon the decision to keep a mother and daughter out of a daddy-daughter dance at the school was a mistake.

Antonette Wilson said the school employee who told Trisha Palacios she couldn’t attend was wrong. Wilson wishes Palacios would’ve come to her.

“I have an open door policy,” said Wilson. “I have ways that parents can contact me. With my staff, we’ve talked about when there’s a parent concern … Make sure that they get administration involved. ”

Palacios contacted News Channel 8 on Friday night, after she and her eight-year old daughter Alyssa, were told they couldn’t attend, because the dance was specifically for dads.

“She doesn’t have a dad, and it’s not fair,” cried Palacios from her Clearwater apartment couch. “You know, I try to do everything for her. And just seeing her upset really upset me. Like I say, her dress is hanging in there and we were ready to go.”

After the story broke, people lashed out on social media. Some initially sided with the school, saying a rule is a rule. But, a majority said the school should make exceptions for single parents raising children, rather than excluding them.

Wilson hopes this won’t be a step back for the school, which has worked diligently to include all parents.

“We are an all-inclusive school. We are really focusing on including all of our parents,” said Wilson. “One of the district’s initiatives and pushes is to get more parental involvement.”

