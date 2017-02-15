Brush Fire: Evacuation order issued for 92 homes in Polk County

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
New_BREAKING_NEWS_Graphic

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents in 92 Polk County homes were asked to evacuate Wednesday because a 100-acre brush fire is threatening their neighborhood.

The Florida Forest Service issued an evacuation order for 92 homes in the Indian Lakes Estates area on Wednesday afternoon.

The brush fire is about 30 yards away from the homes, in the area of 7200 Highway 630 East in Frostproof.

A Polk County Fire Rescue spokesperson said that thick smoke is surrounding about 20 homes.

The reverse 911 system is being used to contact residents who live in the affected area.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s