Black History Month: Tampa Bay area artists leave their mark

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL (WFLA) – Alongside State Road 60, in the historical African-American town of Bealsville, Ruby Williams sells fruits, vegetables and joy through her hand painted folk art.

Though she opened the stand in the ’80s, it wasn’t until 1991 that another folk artist passed by and saw the things she painted to sell her fruits and veggies

“Now I’m everywhere…everywhere,” Williams said.

Since then, her work has been in galleries across the country, including the Smithsonian, a place she had been many times before.

“I stayed in New Jersey. I was a driver. I used to take people down to the Smithsonian for them to see it. But, I never thought i would be in it,” she said.

Her wisdom is as powerful as her art.

“Treating people right and doing what’s right,” is what she lives by.

“Do what you’re supposed to do,” she said.

Unique art can be found from the side of the road with Williams, to the sides of St. Petersburg buildings with Coach Thomas English.

“They communicate about love,” English said.

English is responsible for many of the murals on buildings scattered throughout south St. Pete.

“When the people like your work, they like you,” said English.

When News Channel 8 caught up with him, he was doing advertising art on a store wall.

He does a lot of those. Things like “The Loooooong Bicycle” on a south St. Pete bicycle shop and “The Equation” at a nearby store are what he loves to do.

“Your work says something. You can feel ya spirit in it,” he said.

English loves art and baseball. His passion for Negro League baseball goes everywhere he goes. It’s painted on the side of his van… which doubles as his office.

He uses both to reach young people in St. Petersburg.

“You gotta do what you gotta do. You gotta do what you can do to make things happen,” Coach said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories