American Heart Health Month

Tart Cherry Granola Smoothie Bowls
Summary
Total Time: 55 minutes
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Yield: 2 servings
Level: Beginner
Ingredients
- Granola
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 cups old fashioned rolled oats
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 cup sliced almonds
- 1 cup dried Montmorency tart cherries
- 1/2 cup pepitas
- Smoothie Bowl
- 2 1/2 cups frozen Montmorency tart cherries
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (1 lemon)
- 1 1/2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 ripe banana
- 1 cup almond milk
Directions
Preheat oven to 325F.
In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, maple syrup, and vanilla. In a separate bowl stir together oats, salt, cinnamon and almonds. Pour in mixture. Bake for about 45 minutes until golden brown, stirring every 15 minutes and watching carefully at the end of the baking time, stirring more if necessary.
Roughly chop 1 cup dried cherries.
When the granola is baked, cool slightly, then stir in cherries and pepitas. Store in an air-tight container for up to 1 month.
For the smoothie, blend together tart cherries, lemon juice, maple syrup, banana and almond milk. If necessary, add additional milk for a smoother consistency.
Serve smoothie in a bowl with cherry granola.
Recipe courtesy of Sonja Overhiser, A CoupleCooks.com