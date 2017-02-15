American Heart Health Month

For more information go to:

Tart Cherry Granola Smoothie Bowls

Total Time: 55 minutes

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 45 minutes

Yield: 2 servings

Level: Beginner

Preheat oven to 325F.

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, maple syrup, and vanilla. In a separate bowl stir together oats, salt, cinnamon and almonds. Pour in mixture. Bake for about 45 minutes until golden brown, stirring every 15 minutes and watching carefully at the end of the baking time, stirring more if necessary.

Roughly chop 1 cup dried cherries.

When the granola is baked, cool slightly, then stir in cherries and pepitas. Store in an air-tight container for up to 1 month.

For the smoothie, blend together tart cherries, lemon juice, maple syrup, banana and almond milk. If necessary, add additional milk for a smoother consistency.

Serve smoothie in a bowl with cherry granola.

Recipe courtesy of Sonja Overhiser, A CoupleCooks.com