American Girl to release first boy doll

600x338_Lila_Gross By Published: Updated:
American Girl boy doll

(WFLA) — American Girl is launching two new doll sets this week and one is actually a boy doll.

His name is “Logan Everett” and he’s American Girl’s very first boy character doll.

He’s a drummer and his accessory is a drum set. His story has him playing alongside his female singer-songwriter friend “Tenney Grant,” who’s also a new character.

Both dolls will be released this Thursday.

American Girl said it plans to launch a wide range of dolls this year. The company said many of the dolls will embrace diverse backgrounds, experiences and personalities.

Follow WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for more trending and digital news.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s