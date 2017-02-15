American Girl to release first boy doll

(WFLA) — American Girl is launching two new doll sets this week and one is actually a boy doll.

His name is “Logan Everett” and he’s American Girl’s very first boy character doll.

He’s a drummer and his accessory is a drum set. His story has him playing alongside his female singer-songwriter friend “Tenney Grant,” who’s also a new character.

Both dolls will be released this Thursday.

American Girl said it plans to launch a wide range of dolls this year. The company said many of the dolls will embrace diverse backgrounds, experiences and personalities.

Follow WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for more trending and digital news.