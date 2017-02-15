42 arrested in Polk Co. after uncover child porn, sex offender investigation

Ryan Hughes By Published: Updated:
File Photo: Sheriff Grady Judd
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will speak on Wednesday about an extensive, undercover investigation focusing on those who prey on children.

The investigation led to the arrest of 42 people.

Detectives served search warrants and arrested 18 suspects who engaged in the promotion, possession and distribution of child pornography.  Officials said one of the suspects is a woman.

A warrant was issued for a suspect also wanted for possession of child pornography.

Detectives conducted compliance checks on sex offenders, predators and probationers whose violations stemmed from sex offenses, resulting in the arrest of 21 suspects who failed to register.

“Our children are this community’s most precious resource. We must do everything we can to protect them,” said Judd. ”During operations such as this one, we proactively look for suspects who prey upon children, either through the collection and distribution of child pornography, or through their non-compliance with sexual predator and offender registration rules, including their evasive efforts to gain access to children through the Internet and social media.”

Three others were arrested during the operation, but not for child sex crimes.

Of the 21 sexual offenders and predators arrested, five were designated as predators and 16 as offenders.

A sexual offender is a person who has been convicted of a qualifying sexual offense in Florida or another jurisdiction.  A sexual predator is a person who has been convicted of sexually violent offenses and has a court written order designating the person as a sexual predator, or an individual who is civilly committed under the state Jimmy Ryce Sexually Violent Predator Act and has a written court order designation.

