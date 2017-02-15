1 person shot dead inside Oldsmar bar

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting early Wednesday morning at Hennessy’s Bar and Grill in Oldsmar.

Deputies say Brian Mytych, age 43, walked into the bar and shot David Brown, age 33, several times, killing him. Brown was a cook at the restaurant.

Sergeant Spencer Gross with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office said the men were involved in an incident on February 6.

Deputies responded to the bar. Mytych was cited for disorderly conduct and told not to return to the bar.

Mytych returned to the bar early Wednesday morning and was told to leave.

He did leave, but deputies say when he returned, he walked back in with a gun and shot David Brown multiple times.

Mytych then told everyone to leave the bar and he called 911 and waited for deputies to get there.

Deputies arrested Mytych. Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

