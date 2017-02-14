You Paid For It: $200,000 for new City of Clearwater logo

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Clearwater has a “bright and beautiful” new logo that symbolizes the city “from “bay to beach” and You Paid For It.

The cost to taxpayers was roughly $200,000 to imagine, design and implement the new logo.

Mayor George Cretekos believes it was well worth the cost. “I had looked at it from the standpoint of how do we market Clearwater in the 21st century? How do we incorporate all of Clearwater into the logo and it being part of the community?” Cretekos said.

The end result changed the old logo that featured a large sun and waves into something that is more abstract and features swirling lines of blue, green and tan colors. The Mayor insists the logo is supposed to represent much more than the city’s crown jewel beaches.

“Clearwater is much more than sea and sand,” Cretekos said.

So why did it cost so much and what do city taxpayers have to say about all of this?

Join us tonight at six as we introduce the new logo to various residents and find out how other cities are changing their image at a fraction of the expense and sometimes cost-free. It’s all in our You Paid For It report tonight at 6 on News Channel 8.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW