Royal Caribbean cruise ship stuck at port over safety issue

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship Majesty of the Seas, press photo
The Royal Caribbean cruise ship Majesty of the Seas, press photo

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship who were expecting to be on their way to the Bahamas instead spent the night stuck at a port in central Florida after Coast Guard inspectors found safety issues on board the ship.

News outlets report that passengers had already boarded the Majesty of the Seas when their Monday afternoon departure from Port Canaveral was delayed.

Coast Guard spokesman Ryan Dickinson said the delay had to do with the life-saving equipment on board, not the ship’s engine. He did not give further details.

Royal Caribbean apologized to the delayed guests on Twitter and asked for patience.

The 880-foot-long vessel can typically carry more than 2,700 guests and a crew of about 900. It’s unclear how many were on board.

