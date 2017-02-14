Residents fed up with mold and trash at Pasco apartment complex

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents at Summer Lake Villas in New Port Richey are fed up and frustrated after piles of trash continue to be left at the complex’s dumpster.

Mario Abad lives at the complex. He says this is an ongoing issue and doesn’t understand why management continues letting the garbage pile.

“That mountain of trash has been here for more than two weeks. I asked management about it and they wouldn’t comment to me,” he says.

While the trash pile is stinking up the outside of the complex, inside Sean Martin’s apartment, mold can be found in several different places.

“I pulled out the vanity in my son’s room and found tons of black mold. The smell was overwhelming,” he says.

He’s asked management for help, but has received none.

“They were supposed to replace that vanity in October before we moved in and they never did.”

This isn’t the first time 8 On Your Side has been contacted regarding maintenance problems at Summer Lake Villas. In the summer of 2016, residents with disabilities were left stranded in their 2nd story apartments after most of the elevators broke when they were struck by lightning. It took weeks to repair, leaving the residents with no help for more than a week.

News Channel 8 has reached out to the management team at Summer Lake Villas to get their side of the story.

We’ll have more tonight at 6 on WFLA News Channel 8.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories