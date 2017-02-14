Pasco woman arrested after leaving 4-year-old to care for sibling, 2, alone

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County woman was arrested Monday after leaving her four-year-old and two-year-old children home alone.
According to an affidavit, deputies were dispatched to a home for a welfare check. A deputy made contact with the four-year-old girl, who said she was alone and in charge of her two-year-old sibling.
Kristy Miller, 26, told deputies she had been at Walmart shopping for a new phone. Miller admitted to being out of the house for approximately two hours.
A witness confirmed he or she was with Miller from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Miller was arrested on child neglect charges.
