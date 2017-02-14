Ga. man accused of engaging in sex act with dog turns himself in

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) – An Atlanta-area man has turned himself in after he was accused of engaging in a sex act with a dog while working as a landscaper.

Jail records show that 61-year-old Cruz Barrera-Lugo turned himself in to authorities Monday.

A Lawrenceville man called police Saturday to report that he was playing in his yard with his nephew when they saw the landscaper participating in “a lewd sexual act” with their dog. The man said Barrera-Lugo fled when he realized he’d been seen.

Police say surveillance video captured the incident.

Barrera-Lugo has been charged with bestiality and cruelty to children.

The suspect’s last name is listed in jail records as “Barrera-Lugo.” Previous information distributed by Gwinnett County police gave his name as Barreralugo.

He was being held without bond. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

