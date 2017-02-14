Man, 24, believed to have gone overboard from cruise ship near Bahamas

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater are searching for a Carnival cruise ship passenger who is believed to have gone overboard near the Bahamas.

The 24-year-old man was seen on closed circuit TV as he went overboard from the 11th deck of the Carnival Elation cruise ship on Monday morning, U. S. Coast Guard officials said.

The ship was about 15 miles southwest of Abaco, Bahamas when the man went overboard.

The man’s wife told the crew of the Elation that her husband was missing when the Elation moored in Nassau at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Watch standers with the Coast Guard Seventh District Command Center received notification at 11 a.m. on Monday that the man had gone overboard.

A Jayhawk helicopter crew was launched from the Clearwater USCG air station and an airplane was sent from Miami USCG air station.

The Carnival Elation was transitioning from Jacksonville, Fla., to its first port of call in Nassau, Bahamas when the man went overboard.

