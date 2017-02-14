Lakeland Electric worker injured in pit bull attack meets deputy who saved her

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a pit bull that was about to attack him.

The shooting happened on Monday, while deputies were responding to a call about a Lakeland Electric employee who was attacked by a pit bull.

Deputies a the Lakeland Electric employee was attacked in unincorporated Lakeland near Hardin Combee Road and Fish Hatchery Road before the deputy arrived.

On Tuesday, Linda Dionne, covered in bandages and only able to one arm, spoke about the attack, and to the deputy who she said saved her life.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories