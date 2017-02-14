Judge Lynn Toler from Divorce Court

Today on Daytime we meet Judge Lynn Toler. Toler became the host of the longest running television court program, “Divorce Court” in 2006. Prior to that, Judge Lynn Toler graduated from Harvard University and The University of Pennsylvania Law School. She began practicing law in Cleveland in 1984. In 1993, at the age of 33, she was elected judge of The Cleveland Heights Municipal Court. Judge Toler volunteered actively in her community creating innovative programs for young offenders such as Woman Talk, a program designed to intensively mentor young, at-risk girls.
