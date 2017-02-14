Florida woman, teenage daughter found dead after standoff with man

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a woman and her teenage daughter were found dead in a South Florida home after a man had barricaded himself inside for nearly five hours.

Sunrise police spokeswoman Michelle Eddy told local media outlets that 32-year-old Kevin Nelson surrendered peacefully Monday afternoon.

The standoff began around 11 a.m., when someone called 911 saying they heard shots fired at the Del Rio Village complex. Police responded and contacted Nelson by phone. After initially hanging up on police, Eddy says a crisis negotiation team eventually convinced Nelson to come out of the townhouse.

Inside, officers found the 40-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter dead from gunshot wounds. Eddy says the older woman lived there with Nelson. The teen was not directly related to Nelson.

Authorities haven’t named either victim.

