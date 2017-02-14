Florida man accused of beating puppy avoids jail time

Associated Press Published: Updated:
ArrestHandcuffsIMAGE

MIAMI (AP) – A South Florida man accused of beating his beagle puppy to death has avoided jail time by accepting a plea deal.

The Miami Herald reports that Matthew Milewski will serve one year of probation and won’t have a felony conviction on his record under a deal he accepted last week from Miami-Dade Circuit Court Yvonne Colodny. Milewski had been facing an animal cruelty charge.

Milewski’s dog, Molly, died in 2011 shortly after he brought her into a Miami Beach veterinary clinic. Milewski said the dog bit him while he was trying to clean her paw, and he dropped her in the shower.

Authorities say Milewski repeatedly hit Molly with a leash, dragged her across a parking lot and slammed her into hard surfaces.

STAY CONNECTED: Get today’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Click to sign up! 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s