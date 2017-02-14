Disney World worker arrested on child porn charges; deputies fear there are more victims

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —A Disney World employee has been arrested by Lake County deputies on child pornography charges.

Deputies said Alton Morgan, 57, created and downloaded child porn at his home in Mascotte.

Investigators said they found numerous images of child pornography when they searched Morgan’s home on Monday night.

They also said they found images of a young girl being molested by Morgan.

Detectives learned that the child, who they said Morgan admitted to molesting, is now in California. Authorities in California arrested the girl’s mother late Monday night on child pornography charges.

Investigators said Morgan had met the girl’s mother online.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said there are at least two additional victims in the case and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Morgan is a stage tech at Walt Disney World, according to an arrest report.

Morgan is being held with no bond at the Lake County Detention Center. He is charged with possession of child pornography, production of child pornography, and lewd or lascivious molestation.

