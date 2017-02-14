Couple married 51 years reveals their secret for lasting love

600x338_jana_jones By Published: Updated:
Joe and Marion Collazo
Joe and Marion Collazo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For those of you who are looking for love or simply looking to make your love last, 8 is On Your Side. We found a Tampa Bay area couple who are inspiring all of us to find our perfect someone.

The way Joe Collazo looks at Marion hasn’t changed since they were in the 9th grade at Jefferson High School.

“We used to go to dances on Friday night when we were in high school,” said Joe.

That admiration grew when Joe was away in the military and Marion wrote him letters.

“I was in Fort Benning Georgia and I was dying over there, didn’t see a girl for two years. She started writing me and, oh my Lord, I fell in love with those letters,” said Joe.

After Joe got out of the military, he and Marion went out a few times.

Joe was sure Marion is what he wanted.

“He asked me to marry him in his car and I said, ‘I’ll think about it and I went inside and I thought it was so cute. I was jumping up and down, I was in there all by myself, and I ran out and said, ‘Yes I will marry you’,” said Marion.

51 years later, there’s been a lot of laughs.

“She’s so good looking, look at her!” said Joe.

Marion says the key to this kind of happiness is simple. You have to stay together.

“In this day and age people don’t stay together because they figure any little thing they get fed up and they’re out the door. You have to close the door. You have to stay there and work it out,” she said.

Marion has put up with a lot over the years.

“I do all of the cooking ,” said Joe.

But, the two say it’s all been worth it.

“The older he gets, he’s like wine. He gets better,” said Marion.

PHOTOS: Joe and Marion Collazo’s Lasting Love

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s