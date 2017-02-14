Couple married 51 years reveals their secret for lasting love

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For those of you who are looking for love or simply looking to make your love last, 8 is On Your Side. We found a Tampa Bay area couple who are inspiring all of us to find our perfect someone.

The way Joe Collazo looks at Marion hasn’t changed since they were in the 9th grade at Jefferson High School.

“We used to go to dances on Friday night when we were in high school,” said Joe.

That admiration grew when Joe was away in the military and Marion wrote him letters.

“I was in Fort Benning Georgia and I was dying over there, didn’t see a girl for two years. She started writing me and, oh my Lord, I fell in love with those letters,” said Joe.

After Joe got out of the military, he and Marion went out a few times.

Joe was sure Marion is what he wanted.

“He asked me to marry him in his car and I said, ‘I’ll think about it and I went inside and I thought it was so cute. I was jumping up and down, I was in there all by myself, and I ran out and said, ‘Yes I will marry you’,” said Marion.

51 years later, there’s been a lot of laughs.

“She’s so good looking, look at her!” said Joe.

Marion says the key to this kind of happiness is simple. You have to stay together.

“In this day and age people don’t stay together because they figure any little thing they get fed up and they’re out the door. You have to close the door. You have to stay there and work it out,” she said.

Marion has put up with a lot over the years.

“I do all of the cooking ,” said Joe.

But, the two say it’s all been worth it.

“The older he gets, he’s like wine. He gets better,” said Marion.

PHOTOS: Joe and Marion Collazo’s Lasting Love View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Joe and Marion Collazo Joe and Marion Collazo Joe and Marion Collazo Joe and Marion Collazo Joe and Marion Collazo Joe and Marion Collazo Joe and Marion Collazo Joe and Marion Collazo Joe and Marion Collazo Joe and Marion Collazo Joe and Marion Collazo Joe and Marion Collazo Joe and Marion Collazo Joe and Marion Collazo

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW