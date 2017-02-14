Burger King offering Valentine’s Day adults meal with special ‘toy’

MIAMI, FL (WCMH) — Forget the kids’ meal this Valentine’s Day, because Burger King will be offering adults-only meals with a special “romantic toy” inside.
In a commercial posted to YouTube, Burger King announced the special meal, which will only be sold at its Israeli locations.
AdWeek is reporting the meal will include two whoppers, two packs of fries, two beers and the romantic adult toy.
The meal for two will only be available after 6 p.m., according to the fast food chain.
For more viral and trending stories, stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.