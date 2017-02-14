Body Language Flirtation

Michael’s award winning show Hypnotized is a critically acclaimed hypnotic masterpiece that is considered the best of it’s kind in the world. You will be amazed as volunteers will fall asleep at the snap of Michael’s finger and obey the most ridiculous suggestions. Michael’s style has been described as an avante garde blend of the human psyche and eye-popping theater. The show is a MUST SEE!

Michael has been seen on CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox. He has won Male Entertainer of the Year with Campus Activities Magazine and been nominated an amazing 7 times!

Colleges from around the country bring Michael in year after year after year. One campus has brought Michael back for 52 return engagements and it will soon be 60. Some campuses have booked Michael out as many as 5 years in advance.

Michael is the only American stage hypnotist featured in “The Idiots Guide to Hypnosis”, written by Dr. Roberta Temes.

Michael is a board certified hypnotherapist. He holds certifications as a practitioner of Neuro Linguistic Programming, a Ericksonian hypnotherapist and is also a certified Master hypnotists.

Michael put his therapeutic skills in overdrive on National television as he was challenged to cure 6 girls of debilitating phobias in less than 15 minutes. It was an outstanding success.

Michael has also hypnotized the deaf at a school for the deaf in New York. This was an amazing experienced that even surprised even the most hardened skeptic.

Michael C. Anthony continues to tour year round and is one of the most sought after hypnotists the world.