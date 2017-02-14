Body found in search for missing plane

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday afternoon that a body has been found by crews who are searching for a plane that vanished during a flight from Brooksville to Cedar Key on Sunday.

The Coast Guard has not yet released details about the identity of the body.

Search crews have also recovered a headset, flight manuals and a seat cushion in the same area.

Crews are continuing to search for the missing plane and its occupants.

65-year-old pilot Jasper Jerrels, his 17-year-old son Dylan and the pilot’s fiancé Hue Singletary, were flying to Cedar Key for lunch on Sunday when their plane disappeared.

The plane’s pilot did not file a flight plan and was flying under visual flight rules.

Just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, a missing plane report was filed.

The Coast Guard has been searching since Sunday.

