Blue Buffalo recalling cans of dog food due to possible aluminum presence

(WFLA) – Blue Buffalo is voluntarily recalling cans of dog food, the company announced on their website on Monday.
A supplier notified the company of the possible presence of aluminum in a production run of cans.
The recall affects only Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Healthy Weight, Chicken Dinner with Garden Vegetables in a 12.5 ounce cans. The cans have a UPC code of 8-40243-10017-0 and a best by date of August 3, 2019.
No other products are involved and the company has not received any reports of illness or injury as a result of the problem.
Cans be returned for a full refund at your local retailer.
For more information, dog owners can call 866-800-2917.
