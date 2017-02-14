Austrian police: Hitler look-alike arrested for glorifying Nazi era

nbc-newsfavicon_wfla_48x48 By and Published: Updated:
Hitler Double

(WFLA) — Austrian police said they detained a man described by local media as “Hitler’s Double” for possibly violating laws against glorifying the Nazi era.

The 26-year-old was seen in Braunau on Monday sporting a Hitler mustache, with his hair combed in the style of Hitler and dressed in Nazi-era regalia. He told the media his name is Harald Zenz.

Police spokesman David Furtner said on Monday the suspect was detained after being seen repeatedly in front of the house where Hitler was born.

The house is located in the town of Braunau, on Austria’s border with Germany.

The house itself is also the subject of a legal battle between the owner and the government.

The government wants to take possession of the property and remodel it to erase all associations with Hitler.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s