Austrian police: Hitler look-alike arrested for glorifying Nazi era

(WFLA) — Austrian police said they detained a man described by local media as “Hitler’s Double” for possibly violating laws against glorifying the Nazi era.

The 26-year-old was seen in Braunau on Monday sporting a Hitler mustache, with his hair combed in the style of Hitler and dressed in Nazi-era regalia. He told the media his name is Harald Zenz.

Police spokesman David Furtner said on Monday the suspect was detained after being seen repeatedly in front of the house where Hitler was born.

The house is located in the town of Braunau, on Austria’s border with Germany.

The house itself is also the subject of a legal battle between the owner and the government.

The government wants to take possession of the property and remodel it to erase all associations with Hitler.