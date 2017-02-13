You Me Her

What begins as an impulsive “date” between suburban husband Jack and neophyte escort Izzy spins into a whirlwind three-way affair including Jack’s wife Emma, who’s been keeping secrets of her own. Over a span of just 10 days, their “arrangement” becomes something else entirely: A real romance with real stakes involving three real people. In Season 2, the complex realities of polyamory and “throupling” set in: What happens when this peculiar rom-com fades to black? Can they prove their best, truest, happiest lives really are together, even when it’s complicated and difficult and more conventional alternatives beckon?
