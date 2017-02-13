Verizon bringing back unlimited data plan

nbc4-icon By Published:
File photo
File photo

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (WCMH) – Verizon customers once again have the option to buy an unlimited data plan.

The company is bringing back its data plan that was scrapped about six years ago. The move is in response to several of Verizon’s competitors who have also reintroduced unlimited data plans.

For $80 a month, Verizon customers will also get up to 10 gigabytes of mobile hotspot usage, plus calling and texting to Canada and Mexico. The price goes down slightly for every line you have on the account.

There are a couple of catches. If you are a Verizon customer who gets a corporate discount, you’ll no longer get that discount if you switch to unlimited. And if you are a heavy data user, you may have to wait longer when the network gets congested.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s