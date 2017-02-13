Teen hit by vehicle on Himes Ave. in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are investigating after a teenager was hit by a vehicle on a busy Tampa road on Monday morning.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said a 14 year-old was hit by a vehicle at West Kirby Street and Himes Avenue.

The teen was transported to a local hospital.

Himes Avenue is closed at West Kirby Street while detectives investigate.

No other details have been released.

