Tampa residents worried about parking, now that signs no longer enforced

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 5-minute parking limit signs located throughout Tampa neighborhoods are no longer being enforced.

Back in December, the Florida Department of Transportation announced that the 5-minute parking signs do not comply with the Florida State Statute, and if the city continues allowing residents to utilize the signs, it could lose federal funding.

The signs are paid for by residents. The signs allow residents to call police to come out and ticket anyone who abuses the 5-minute limit.

However, as of January 23, that rule has no longer be enforced.

Many of the residents use the signs to protect parking spaces in front of their homes. Many of the signs are located in South Tampa where properties don’t allow much parking in a driveway or garage.

If they can no longer protect their parking spaces with the 5-minute parking ordinance, many residents fear they will no longer have a place to park their own cars in front of their homes.

City attorneys will meet with the Tampa City Council on February 16 to discuss the issue.

