Student charged with video voyeurism on UCF campus

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —A University of Central Florida student has been arrested after police said he was caught secretly recording a person urinating inside a campus restroom.

Shaun Anthony Regasa, 19, is charged with video voyeurism.

According to arrest documents, Regassa filmed a person using a bathroom at the UCF student union last month.

Police said they reviewed surveillance video from outside the bathroom where the alleged voyeurism was reported and were able to identify Regassa as the suspect because of a student organization T-shirt he was wearing.

After interviewing Regassa, investigators said they found three videos on his cellphone that supported the victim’s accusations.

