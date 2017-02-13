St. Pete police hope reward leads them to fishing pole thief

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Police Department detectives are searching for a man who stole $400 worth of fishing poles from Tatum’s Bait & Tackle.

Police say on February 9, the suspect entered the store around noon.

He grabbed the poles and ran out of the store, which is located at 2445 34th St. S.

The suspect ran away, but wound up leaving his sandals behind.

The owner of the business is offering a $100 reward for information that leads to the identity of the thief.

If you have information that can help investigators call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780.

