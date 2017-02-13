Sarasota program aims to stop date rape

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — There is a huge push in Sarasota County to stop date rape and to educate students about it.

One agency is going straight to the source by reaching out to students on social media.

“We are putting out messaging on what is a healthy relationship what is a good partner, what are things that show respect.” said Jessica Hays of the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, also known as SPARCC.

SPARCC  offers programs for students in middle and high school. The organization is also striking up the conversation with kids in elementary school.

“We’re talking about healthy relationships and respect in the relationships that they currently have with family and friends.”

SPARCC is also reaching out to young men about the subject, instead of putting  sole responsibility on the victims.

“We’ve done a lot of work in the last two years to engage men, working with groups of young men, to talk to them about it means to be a man, and engaging both at the youth level, and also reaching out to men as allies.  We’re trying to work with men in the community because most men do not perpetrate violence, but we want them to be part of the solution.” said Hays.

The hope is students will help SPARCC spread its message, so the education campaign can grow organically through social media.

