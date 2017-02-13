Portion of US 98 in Bartow closed due to accident

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
New_WX_TRAFFIC_ALERT_Graphic

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating crash on US Highway 98 in Bartow.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 2:15 p.m. Monday afternoon at Ernest M. Smith Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office confirmed US 98 northbound is still shut down at this time.

Motorists should use an alternate route.

Stay with WFLA.com for more information on this developing story…

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s