Portion of US 98 in Bartow closed due to accident

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating crash on US Highway 98 in Bartow.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 2:15 p.m. Monday afternoon at Ernest M. Smith Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office confirmed US 98 northbound is still shut down at this time.

Motorists should use an alternate route.

Stay with WFLA.com for more information on this developing story…

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories