Polk deputy shoots, kills attacking pit bull

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a pit bull that was about to attack him.

The shooting happened on Monday, while deputies were responding to a call about a Lakeland Electric employee who was attacked by a pit bull.

Deputies say the Lakeland Electric employee was attacked in unincorporated Lakeland near Hardin Combee Road and Fish Hatchery Road.

When deputies first arrived at the scene, the pit bull was attacking the Lakeland Electric employee. Deputies got the pit bull’s attention, then it went to attack a deputy, who shot and killed it

Another pit bull appeared and went to attack investigators. Deputies fired at the dog and it ran away and hid under a house. Animal control officers captured the dog and took it away.

The Lakeland Electric employee is a female who is being treated at a local hospital.

