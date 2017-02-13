Plane carrying 3 people vanishes during flight from Brooksville to Cedar Key

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Fog is making it difficult for the U.S. Coast Guard to search for a small plane that vanished during a flight from Brooksville to Cedar Key on Sunday.

The single-engine Cherokee Piper plane had three people on board when it took off from a Brooksville airport around 10:30 a.m. The last know radar contact came shortly after that.

“At approximately 11[a.m.] was the last known radar ping for this aircraft, which was approximately seven miles south of Cedar Key Florida,” said Commander Randall Brown with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The plane was supposed to arrive in Cedar Key, where the plane’s occupants had planned on having lunch around noon.

Search crews faced a number of challenges overnight as they looked for the plane

“They battled fog overnight, which unfortunately, mother nature made it very difficult for us to try and see the surface of the water from the air,” said Brown.

The plane’s pilot did not file a flight plan and was flying under visual flight rules.

Just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, a missing plane report was filed.

The Coast Guard said the plane has experienced mechanical difficulties before, but nothing during this flight.

“The report that we received was that there was previous engine trouble, in a separate flight…that required an emergency landing in the past, which was successful. But, at this point, there was no radio contact reporting any distress, engine trouble or anything like that around the 11 time yesterday,” said Brown.

A helicopter was dispatched from the USCG Air Station in Clearwater along with a 27-foot boat that was dispatched from the USCG station in Yankeetown.

Also assisting in the search are personnel from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Levy County Fire and Rescue, and Cedar Key Fire and Rescue, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Members of the boating community are also helping with the search.

Crews are searching a 150-square-mile area for the plane.

The USCG asks that boaters contact them if they plan on helping with the search.

