Plane carrying 3 people vanishes during flight from Brooksville to Cedar Key

Ryan Hughes By Published: Updated:
US Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater
US Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the waters off Cedar Key after a single-engine plane with three people on board failed to show up at its destination on Sunday, officials said.

The plane, which left Brooksville, was supposed to arrive in Cedar Key around noon Sunday. The last time the plane was seen on radar was about 11:20 a.m., officials tell News Channel 8.

At that time, the plane was seven miles south of Cedar Key.

Just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, a missing plane report was filed.

It is not known who is on board.

The plane is described as brown and white.  No other details were given.

A helicopter was dispatched from the USCG Air Station in Clearwater along with a 27-foot boat that was dispatched from the USCG station in Yankeetown.

Also assisting in the search are personnel from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Levy County Fire and Rescue, and Cedar Key Fire and Rescue, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

