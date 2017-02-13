‘Netflix cheating’ study said almost half of streaming couples cheat

(WFLA) — Netflix said cheaters are out on the prowl looking for the next best episode.

If you’re like almost half the world, someone is Netflix cheating in your relationship.

46 percent of Netflix users worldwide admit they’ve watched a television show without their significant other.

Netflix first defined the stream cheating act in 2013 and said it is now happening 3 times more often and has spread around the world.

The most cheaters are in Brazil and Mexico where almost 60 percent of streaming couples said they cheated. The most loyal lovers live in the Netherlands, where over 70 percent of viewers said they have never cheated.

Netflix found over 80 percent of streamers said they are repeat offenders when it comes to Netflix cheating.

The top shows tempting these cheaters include: The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, American Horror Story, House of Cards, Orange Is The New Black, Narcos, and Stranger Things.

Over 65 percent of offenders said they just couldn’t stop watching because the shows are too good.

