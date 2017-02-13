National security adviser Michael Flynn resigns

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway take their seats before the start of a joint news conference with President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on developments in President Donald Trump’s administration (all times EST):

11:04 p.m.

National security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned after reports he misled Trump administration officials about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

Flynn’s departure less than one month into the Trump administration marks an extraordinarily early shakeup in the president’s senior team of advisers. Flynn was a loyal Trump supporter throughout the campaign, but his ties to Russia caused concern among other senior aides.

Flynn initially told Trump advisers that he did not discuss sanctions with the Russian envoy during the transition. Vice President Mike Pence, apparently relying on information from Flynn, publicly vouched for the national security adviser.

Flynn later told White House officials that he may have discussed sanctions with the ambassador.

